Sara Ali Khan wishes brother Ibrahim on birthday with throwback photos from Maldives

Sara Ali Khan wishes brother Ibrahim on birthday

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram on Thursday to shower love on her little brother Ibrahim as he celebrated his birthday today. The diva couldn’t be with her brother on the special day so she shared a couple of photos from their Maldives vacation and wrote, “Happiest birthday Brother..I love you more than you know and am missing you lots today!! Wish I was with you #tbt” Sara is currently in Varanasi where she has begun shooting for her next film Atrangi Re.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim share a very close bond. The actress has many times claimed that she is very close to her mother and brother and her social media posts often feature him. A few weeks ago, Sara even shared a number of videos on Instagram in which she was having fun with Ibrahim by telling him the ‘knock knock’ joke.

Recently, Sara opened up about her life in an episode of Starry Nights Gen Y and revealed that she doesn’t think she grew up in a family of stars, and said that she doesn’t considers herself as a star. "My parents are actors, but I don't think I have been grown up in the family of stars. Father, for instance, has always been very particular about education and my mother is the flagbearer of humility. She so believes putting your head down and letting your work speak for yourself," Sara said.

"I never had much exposure to Bollywood. I don't really think I come from a family of stars. I don't look at myself as a star," added the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

Looking back at her growing up years, she said: "I was a mischievous student in school who played pranks on everyone. One of the pranks I remember was dropping glue on the fan blades which spilled all over the class when switched on. I almost got suspended for this because my principal kept asking why I did this, and I had no answer to it."

Asked about her equation with wife of Saif and actress Kareena Kapoor, Sara replied: "I admire Kareena Kapoor and her work. She's a professional who always gives preference to work. Her style of working is something I would want to imbibe from her."

