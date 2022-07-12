Sara Ali Khan wants to date Vijay Deverakonda, see Liger actor's flirty response

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ THEDEVERAKONDA Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Koffee With Karan with Janhvi Kapoor

Sara Ali Khan will be seen in the upcoming episode of the celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan season 7, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. She will be spicing things up on the couch with Janhvi Kapoor. In the episode, Sara will be talking about her breakups, exes and love life. In a clip from the trailer of the upcoming episode that is going viral on social media, Sara reveals who she would like to date from the film industry.

Sara Ali Khan spills the beans on dating life

When Sara is questioned about her love life, she reveals some secrets about her ex. Adding to it she says, she would like to date Vijay Deverakonda. The clip from the Koffee With Karan episode has gone viral on social media with fans shipping the two actors. Meanwhile, Vijay also noticed Sara's interest in him and reacted to the same on Instagram.

Vijay's flirty response to Sara

Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda has reacted to the latest Koffee With Karan clip featuring Sara. In response to the Atrangi Re actress, Vijay wrote in his Instagram stories, "I love how you say ‘Deverakonda’. Cutest. Sending big hugs and my affection (heart emoji) (sic)." In one of the coming episodes of Koffee With Karan 7, Vijay will also arrive on the couch with his Liger co-star Ananya Panday.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEDEVERAKONDASara Ali Khan wants to date Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay's Liger: All you need to know

Vijay Deverakonda stars opposite Ananya Panday in the upcoming action film Liger. He plays a mix-martial artist in it. The movie will showcase an underdog story in which Vijay's character will be seen climbing up the ranks to become a world-level MMA professional. The movie is set to release on August 25. Puri Jagannadh is the director of the movie, backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. World-famous boxer Mike Tyson also has a cameo role in Liger, which will also mark his debut in the Indian film industry. Liger's trailer, recently released song Akdi Pakdi and movie posters have generated huge buzz ahead of its release.

