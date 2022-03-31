Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey visit Gujarat's Nageshvara Jyotirlinga Temple amid Gaslight shoot; see pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARA ALI KHAN Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey, who have been shooting for 'Gaslight' in Gujarat for a while now, paid a visit to the famous Nageshvara Jyotirlinga Temple on Thursday. Several pictures and videos from their visit have been doing the rounds in which Sara can be seen sporting an ethnic white suit. On the other hand, Vikrant opted for a basic blue shirt. Both the actors have a yellow cloth tied around them. Sara, too, shared a few pictures with Vikrant on her Instagram handle.

"Nice to have you mere saath..Filming, inspiring, holding my haath..Being there and helping me for har ek baat ..Thank you..Jai Bholenath," Sara captioned the post.

Sara has an inclination towards spirituality who is often seen visiting temples and other holy shrines during her vacations, shoots of her films etc. Earlier this year, she was seen visiting the Khajrana Ganesh temple at Indore amidst shooting with Vicky Kaushal for Luka Chuppi 2. Previously, along with her mother, she also seeked blessing at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Ujjain.

Pawan Kripalani has come on board to helm 'Gaslight', which will also feature Chitrangda Singh.

On the work front, Sara who was last seen in ‘Atrangi Re’, has Laxman Utekar’s untitled project with Vicky Kaushal. Vikrant, on the other hand, will star in ‘Mumbaikar’, ‘Forensic’ and ‘Yaar Jigri’.

