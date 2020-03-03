Sara Ali Khan is all enchanted with majestic 'Ganga nadi', attends arti. See photos

Image shared by Sara Ali Khan on Instagram

Actress Sara Ali Khan keeps her fans updated with her Instagram posts with pictures from her vacations and weekend getaways. Latest on her list was a trip to Varanasi. Sara flew to Varanasi and directly headed o Ganga Ghats to attend the famous Ganga Arti. The actress took to her Instagram to share pictures from her trip. In one of the pictures, she could be seen taking a boat ride along the Ghats. While in another picture, Sara is seen offering her prayers during the Ganga Arti. Sara also shared an Instagram story that featured a video of the Ganga Arti.

Sharing the pictures with her fans, Sara wrote, "Ganga Nadi"

Earlier, Sara was in Goa for the shoot of her upcoming film Coolie No. 1 that also features Varun Dhawan. Sara was later joined by her brother Ibrahim and mom Amrita Singh for a family getaway.

On the work front, Sara was recently seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite her rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan. The film opened to mixed reviews and despite all the hype around it failed to leave any mark on the audience’s mind or box office. The film is a sequel to her father Saif Ali Khan’s 2009 release with the same name.

Sara will next be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No. 1. The shoot for the film was recently wrapped up after the final schedule in Goa that ended on February 22. The film is a remake of Govinda starrer 1995 release with the same name. Varun and Sara starrer Coolie No. 1 is set to hit the theatre on May 1, 2020.