Sara Ali Khan turns bridesmaid for JP Dutta’s daughter Nidhi. Check mehendi ceremony pictures

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARAFANN2020 Sara Ali Khan turns bridesmaid for JP Dutta’s daughter Nidhi

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan looked gorgeous in a pink outfit as she turned bridesmaid for filmmaker JP Dutta’s daughter Nidhi Dutta. The pictures from the pre-wedding ceremony of Nidhi have been going viral on the internet for the last couple of days. Nidhi got engaged to Binoy Gandhi and is all set to get married on Saturday. Sara Ali Khan attended the Mehendi ceremony on Friday and stole the limelight.

Sara Ali Khan looked gorgeous in a hot pink suit while her mother Amrita Singh who joined the actress can be seen flaunting a multi-coloured outfit. Sara can also be seen getting her hands decorated with henna. Check out the pictures here-

Other than Sara, TV actress Dipika Kakar and husband Shoaib Ibrahim and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor also attended teh ceremony. The pictures of Dipika with Nidhi have also surfaced the internet. Check out-

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan has resumed her shoot after staying at home during the lockdown for five months. She posted a picture on social media and wrote, "Finally back to the first love of my life." Talking about her films, Sara will be seen in David Dhawan directorial Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. She will also begin shooting for Aanand L. Rai's Atrangi Re, also starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

