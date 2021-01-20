Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SARAALIKHAN95 Sara Ali Khan treats fans to exotic pictures from her Maldives vacation

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan on Tuesday treated her fans to some of the exotic pictures from the first day of her trip to Maldives. Following an update on her Instagram stories about her reaching Maldives, the 'Love Aaj Kal' actor shared a few pictures of herself dressed for day one of her trip. In the pictures, she is seen dressed in a printed multi-coloured bralette which she paired with a matching long skirt with a side slit.

The 'Kedarnath' actor is seen posing against the backdrop of a serene blue backdrop in the pictures. Keeping the caption simple, Sara focused on her "sandy toes & Sunkissed nose." While the pictures grabbed many eyeballs, her fans missed 'Sara Ki Shayari' that she writes with all her posts. Check out-

In a span of two years, Sara Ali Khan has seen the highs of glamour and has also garnered a substantial fan base. Talking about the stardom, she said, "I don't look at stardom. Till now, I don't use the word fans. I don't use the word star. I don't believe in these things. I think Friday to Friday -- I mean it used to be Friday and it can now be released any day. With every release of a film your stature, stardom -- whatever you call it -- keeps changing."

"I think the only thing that matters is your 'neeyat' (intention). Aapki jo 'neeyat' hoti hai woh matter karta hai aur kahin na kahin jo aapki shiddat, passion aur junoon hota hai woh matter karta hai (what matters is your intention, hard work, passion and craze). Everything else keeps changing and will continue to change," she added.

Sara, who was recently seen in the digitally released film "Coolie No. 1" along with actor Varun Dhawan, has recently wrapped up a schedule of her next film Atrangi Re. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Nimrat Kaur. It is directed by filmmaker Aanand L. Rai.