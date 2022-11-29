Sara Ali Khan & Tiger Shroff join forces for action-packed entertainer | Details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARAALIKHAN, TIGERSHROFF Sara Ali Khan & Tiger Shroff to star in thriller

Sara Ali Khan and Tiger Shroff are all set to share screen space for the first time together. The duo is collaborating with Jagan Shakti on a big-budget action film produced by Pooja Entertainment. Intially, Tiger Shroff was finalised as the male lead and the makers were looking for a female lead and now it seems their search has come to an end. The makers have finalised Sara as the female lead. The film is touted as a big-scale mission-based film. The preparations have been in full swing for a while; the filmmakers have been looking for sites, and the movie will be shot in India and throughout Europe.

"The makers were on the lookout for a fresh casting and that’s when they decided to bring Tiger Shroff and Sara Ali Khan together for the first time. It goes on floors around December 10 and the pre-production work is going on in full swing at the moment. Both Jackky and Jagan are also discussing the ways to take action to the next level with their stunt team," a report in Pinkvilla stated.

The report also claims, casting is already underway for the movie's antagonist. "It’s a proper hero v/s villain story and the makers are in talks with several actors to come on board as the evil force against Tiger. The entire cast will be locked in the next 7 days, as the team is all geared up to commence the shoot in early December. It's in the zone of the big ticket entertainers that the audience would love to experience on the big screen."

The yet-to-be-titled action-thriller will be produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Vashu under their banner, Pooja Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff is gearing up for his upcoming film, Ganapath alongside Kriti Sanon. He also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar. On the other hand, Sara will soon be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Uttekar's untitled next.

