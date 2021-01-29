Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARA ALI KHAN Sara Ali Khan sums up her love for 'sweater days and winter haze' in THESE words

Actress Sara Ali Khan spreads winter vibes on social media on Friday, with a new set of images that she has posted. From the pictures, she seems to be dealing with the winter chill. Sara took to her Instagram and shared the pictures and hinted that her winter days are all about sun-bathing and gorging of sarso ka saag. The images capture the actress wearing an oversized white hoodie dress paired with thigh-high matching socks.

She completes the mood with trademark rhyming flair, to set winter moods. "Sweater Days and Winter Haze. Sarso Ka Saag and Golden Rays," Sara captioned the pictures, which showed her soaking up the winter sun.

Here's what Sara wrote about sweater weather.

The actress recently returned from a holiday in the Maldives. She had gone vacationing with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh. Sara, who made her acting debut with 'Kedarnath' co-starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from her trip. The pictures featured the 'Love Aaj Kal' actor donning a multi-coloured bikini and enjoying her floating breakfast. In one of the pictures, the actor is also seen soaking in the sun at the beach.

The chirpy queen, who is known for her funny poems, used her skills to pen down yet another poetry for the caption. "When sister Sara fears post binge bloat Brother Iggy says 'at least fatty will float' Now that rhyme made sense so I can gloat And to reward I will consume this entire boat #FloatBeforeBloat," she shared.

On the work front, Sara was recently seen in the OTT-released film "Coolie No. 1" along with actor Varun Dhawan, and she has started shooting for her next, "Atrangi Re". The film co-stars Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Nimrat Kaur, and is directed by Aanand L. Rai. "Atrangi Re" is written by Himanshu Sharma and is billed as a cross-cultural love story.