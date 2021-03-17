'Classic and beautiful' Sara Ali Khan spills royalty as she dresses up for Manish Malhotra, see pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARA ALI KHAN Sara Ali Khan in an outfit by Manish Malhotra

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is a stunner and she lights up social media every time she shares a picture of herself. The actress recently turned muse for Manish Malhotra and to quote the ace fashion designer she looks 'classic and beautiful'. Sara and Manish also treated their fans with pictures of the actress in an ethnic ensemble by Manish Malhotra World. Malhotra's latest collection, 'Nooraniyat' with his muse Sara is a range of new-age bling, dynamic and wayward selection of bridal assortment this season.

Sharing the pictures, Manish wrote, "@saraalikhan95 classic and beautiful in #roohaniyat #2021 #collection introducing the #noorbodice @manishmalhotraworld @manishmalhotrajewellery These are some of my favourite pics from the campaign and I simply love black n white pics .. do you’ll (sic)?" Sara, on the other hand, captioned the pictures with her quirky shayari writing, "Adaab हुज़ूर .. Aapki Khidmat mein नूर.. Don’t have to go too दूर.. Like, share, comment ज़रूर (sic)."

Sara also featured in a video shot at Jaipur's Leela Palace. Take a look:

The collection by Manish Malhotra inspires a sense of reminiscence and reflects upon the transient nature of time. It travels through a diverse palette of fabrics, colours, silhouettes that oscillates between the old-world regalia and the modern repertoire.

Talking about the collection, Sara says, "The collection is so diverse, it's ethnic yet modern, experimental and fun. It felt great to play the bride of Manish Malhotra, especially when there is no bridegroom involved (giggles). I love Manish, his clothes, and his vibe. The soundtrack, it's so soulful and sits brilliantly with the collection. I personally loved two pieces; my favourite look of the season is either the wine silk lehenga with gold metallic thread or the black raw silk lehenga with antique gold embroidery.

On working with Sara, Manish says, "It's always fun to work with people you know. I've worked with Sara for almost all her movies up until now, and there is an understated understanding between us. Sara looks stunning, and the essence of 'Nooraniyat' just reverberates with her personality. She is confident and sure of her own style, much like the brides of today. We had so much fun shooting, and everything ensued exactly the way we desired."

--with inputs from IANS