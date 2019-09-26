Sara Ali Khan’s special moment with ‘badi amma’ Sharmila Tagore is the sweetest thing on internet today

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sara Ali Khan’s special moment with ‘badi amma’ Sharmila Tagore

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan was a treat to watch when she walked the red carpet of Vogue Beauty Awards 2019 last night in Mumbai. The actress looked gorgeous in her black ruffled gown but what caught the attention of everyone was the veteran actress who walked with her. Sara appeared to attend the awards night with her ‘badi amma’ Sharmila Tagore. The actress herself revealed that it was the most special moment for her.

While interacting with the media on the Red Carpet of Vogue Beauty Awards 2019, Sara Ali Khan was quizzed about her appearance with her grandmother Sharmila Tagore. She said that the veteran diva has always been an epitome of elegance and beauty and it is very special for her that she is attending the beauty awards with her. Watch the video here-

Sara Ali Khan won brownie points from the fashion experts for her entire look at the event. The actress donned a ruffled Shriya Som gown in black, featuring intricate sequin work. While the outfit was gorgeous in itself, Sara paired it with a simple pair of stud earrings by Kaj Fine Jewellery and black pumps. Also, her hair and make=up deserved separate praise as it was her look fierce and sexy at the same time. Check out her pictures here-

At the awards event, veteran beauty Sharmila Tagore was also honoured with the Beauty Legend award. The actress sizzled in a cream white saree and maintained her iconic charm throughout. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan also got honoured with the Fresh Face Female award. Earlier, Sara had also won the Best Debut Award for her performance in Kedarnath at the IIFA 2019.

Talking about her upcoming projects, Sara Ali Khan is currently shooting for David Dhawan’s upcoming comedy drama Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. The duo keeps treating the fans with BTS pictures and videos. She also has Imtiaz Ali’s much awaited romantic drama Aaj Kal opposite her rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan. It will release on Valentines Day 2020.

