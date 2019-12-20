Sara Ali Khan showers birthday love on little Tim Tim with throwback photos

Sara Ali Khan wishes Taimur on his birthday

Sara Ali Khan wished little Tim Tim on his birthday by sharing his cute photos. The elder sister took to Instagram to share three photos along with the caption,''Happiest birthday little Tim Tim #munchkin #cutiepie #birthdayboy''. While in the first photo, Sara can be seen playing with Taimur, in the other one, Sara is feeding Taimur as he comfortably sits on his stroller. The third and the last one has Ibrahim along with Sara and Taimur. The picture seems to be from the Rakhi celebration in Pataudi family.

Have a look at the post.

Taimur had a Christmas-themed birthday bash on the eve of his third birthday. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor welcomed guests. It was an intimate celebration. Besides family members, Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza came with their kids. Karisma Kapoor also arrived with her son Kiaan and daughter Samaira.

Saif, Kareena even posed with Taimur for shutterbugs. Saif was seen asking his little one to thank everyone when paps wished him Happy Birthday.

Kareena took out time from hectic Good Newwz promotions to celebrate Taimur's birthday. She flew from Delhi to Mumbai to make all the arrangements for Tim Tim's birthday celebrations.

Later parents also distributed cake and food boxes to paparazzi.

For the unversed, Sara and Ibrahim are Saif's children from his first wife Amrita Singh.