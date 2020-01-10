Sara Ali Khan left shocked after fan tries to kiss her hands. Watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sara Ali Khan was leaving from her gym when a fan tried kissing her hand

Actress Sara Ali Khan is fan's absolute favourite, the actress too never disappoints her fans and is often seeing clicking selfies with her fans whenever requested. However, Sara faced an unwanted situation after a fan tried to kiss her hands. Sara was meeting and greeting her fans while coming out of the gym when this incident took place. A fan held her hands and tried kissing luckily other fans and security prevented this situation. But what won the situation was Sara's reaction while Sara did get a bit awkward, he behaviour was normal towards other fans and paparazzi present there.

The video is getting viral on the internet. Watch here.

Sara recently returned back to Mumbai after her extended Christmas and New Year vacation first in Sri Lanka and then in Maldives. Sara kept her fans updated with pictures and videos from her vacation. She was also joined by brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh.

Sara's beach pictures and pool pictures were all over the internet and not to say Sara looked absolutely Ravishing in the pictures.

Talking about her films, 2020 promises to be an exciting year for Sara’s fans she will be next seen with rumoured beau Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's Aaj Kal. The film is a sequel to Imtiaz 2009 release Love Aaj Kal that starred Sara's father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. Sara will be teaming up with Varun Dhawan for the remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer 1997 release Coolie No. 1