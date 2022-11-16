Wednesday, November 16, 2022
     
Sara Ali Khan shares unseen pictures from sets of her upcoming film, fans call her 'epitome of simplicity'

Akshat Sundrani Written By: Akshat Sundrani New Delhi Published on: November 16, 2022 22:42 IST
Sara Ali Khan shares pics from sets of upcoming film
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARAALIKHAN Sara Ali Khan shares pics from sets of upcoming film

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most sought-after actresses in showbiz. The actress made her debut with the 2018 film Kedarnath alongside the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Since then, the actress has starred in several films. With her work, passion, and simplicity, the actress has captured the hearts of the public. Sara is quite active on social media and often gives fans a sneak peek into her personal life. Her amusing video series Namaste Darshako is well-known among fans.The actress has now shared a fresh set of photos from the sets of her upcoming movie, and fans are gushing over the pictures. 

On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram account and shared a slew of pictures. Sara can be seen wearing a pink saree with a turquoise top in the pictures, along with coordinating bangles. She can also be seen posing with locals and hanging around a farm. Along with the post, she wrote, "Wherever you go becomes a part of you somehow #live #love #laugh."

However, she did not reveal which film she was shooting for or what the look she sported was for, but the photographs were enough to peak the interest of fans. As soon as she posted the pictures, fans flocked to the comment section to hail the actress. One user wrote, "Sara ki simplicity bhut achhi lgti h (I really like Sara's simplicity)." Another user wrote, "Very down to earth girl with modern thoughts..i ever seen...Can't stop loving you." A third user commented, "Looking very beautiful in traditional dress, all the best for everything in life and stay safe." 

Also read: Ranveer Singh wraps Cirkus shoot, shares smiling picture with Rohit Shetty and Varun Sharma

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan is all set to star in Laxman Utekar’s untitled next, in which she will star alongside Vicky Kaushal.

