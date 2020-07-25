Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BOLLYWOODMASALA, SARAALIKHAN Sara Ali Khan shares Sushant Singh Rajput and father Saif Ali Khan's BTS photos from Dil Bechara sets

As late Sushant Singh Rajput's last Bollywood film Dil Bechara premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar on Friday, fans as well as Bollywood celebrities became emotional remembering the actor. Many took to their social media to urge their fans to shower their love on his film and also expressed their feelings about the same. Sushant's Kedarnath co-star Sara Ali Khan also shared a couple of pictures of the actor with her father Saif Ali Khan. Saif has done a cameo in Dil Bechara and his performance is much admired by the fans.

Taking to Instagram, Sara Ali Khan shared a couple of BTS photos from the sets of Dil Bechara in which Sushant is seen sharing a frame with Saif. Another picture shows Saif, Sushant, Sanjana Sanghi and debutante director Mukesh Chhabra posing for a picture. Sara wrote, "The only two gentlemen that have spoken to me about Sartre, Van Gogh, telescopes and constellations, guitars, The Northern Lights, cricket, Pink Floyd, Nusrat Saab and acting techniques. This is to the last thing you two have in common- #DilBechara Now on Disney Hotstar!"

Earlier, Saif Ali Khan had revealed that Sara was shocked and very upset after hearing the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise. The two actors shared a warm bond as Sushant was Sara's first co-star in her debut film Kedarnath. Saif had told TOI, "Sara was very upset. Very, very, very upset. Shocked and then very upset. She liked him very much. She was quite impressed with certain aspects of his personality. She told me he was very intelligent, that he could discuss, you know, Jean-Paul Sartre and he could discuss various aspects of philosophy and engineering and that he had learned how to shoot with a bow and arrow left handed, and he was very fit as well as very hard-working, and a good actor."

He added, "She was kind of like very impressed by him on many levels, which is how I came across getting to look at him in a different way. And then when I did this guest appearance, he was really nice to me."

Talking about his experience of working with Sushant, Saif revealed, "When I did my guest appearance in his 'Dil Bechara', I think he was quite happy with that. He was very nice to me and he said he wanted to come and have a drink and talk about various things, which never happened, which I feel bad about. Maybe I could have, you know, helped in some way or not… I don't know. But after working with him, I quite liked him because he was nice."

On June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide, leaving his fans and family grieving. The actor's last film Dil Bechara has already struch a chord with the audience on its premiere day and fans can't stop talking about his stellar performance. ALSO READ | Dil Bechara Twitter Reactions: Sushant Singh Rajput fans get emotional watching his last journey

Watch Dil Bechara: Trailer

ALSO READ | VIDEO: Sushant Singh Rajput grooving with onscreen grandmother during Dil Bechara shoot

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage