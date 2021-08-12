Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARA ALI KHAN Sara Ali Khan shares precious pics with her family on birthday, Kareena Kapoor pens adorable wish

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan turns 26 today. The actress rang in her special day with her friends and family. She shared a glimpse of the priceless moments she spent with her father Saif Ali Khan, mother Amrita Singh, and brother Ibrahim. Taking to Instagram, Sara posted a video that documents her journey with her family since she was born to the present date. "Quarter century over! 26 years of living, laughing and loving SaraKaSaraReels FamilyWalaFeels," she captioned the clip.

From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan to Anushka Sharma, a slew of Bollywood celebrities have taken to their social media handles to wish the actress on her birthday. Kareena posted a monochrome picture of Sara on her Instagram Story and wrote: "Happy birthday beautiful. Have the best one ever."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR Kareena Kapoor pens adorable wish for Sara Ali Khan

Sara's aunts Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi also penned heartfelt birthday notes for their niece."My first baby girl... mischievous yet loving, caring n kind...and my Jaan! Wishing you life's very best. Stay safe and stay blessed. Life is a journey... Just remain true to yourself. And it always pans out," Saba posted on Instagram. Alongside the wish, she uploaded a picture of Sara from her childhood days.

"Happy birthday Sara bia," Soha wrote on her Instagram Story.

Actor Anushka Sharma wished Sara by writing, 'have a super year ahead' on her Instagram Story. Sara also received an adorable birthday wish from actor and her workout partner Janhvi Kapoor.

"May this year be filled with the best memories, fulfilling creative journeys, great food, greater abs, and so so much happiness, success, and love. Keep spreading your extra special contagious energy that everyone loves you for," Janhvi wrote.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVI KAPOOR Janhvi Kapoor's Story

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai, who directed Sara in the upcoming film 'Atrangi Re', posted a cute wish for his 'mastikhor bacha'. Taking to Instagram, Rai uploaded a video, wherein Sara is seen making funny facial expressions. Sara, the firstborn of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, turned 26 on Thursday.

She will be next in Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re', which also features Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

