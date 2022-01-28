Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARA ALI KHAN ‘Home is where brother is..': Sara Ali Khan shares pics from Kashmir vacation with Ibrahim

Actor Sara Ali Khan is currently holidaying in Kashmir with her brother Ibrahim and other friends. On Friday (January 28), Sara took to Instagram and shared a string of images from her vacation. In one of the images, we can see Sara and Ibrahim happily posing against a snowy background. She also shared a video of Ibrahim skiing through the slopes. In other pictures, Sara is seen building a snowman with her friends

"Home is where the brother is," Sara captioned the post. Take a look:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZRqEHWs_8_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In one of the posts she shared on her Instagram Stories, Sara noted that the temperature there was minus 7 degrees. In another video she gives a panoramic view of the snowy peaks from Kashmir, tagging it 'Paradise'.

Reacting to the pictures, Sara and Ibrahim's aunt Saba commented, "Stay safe and have a fantastic time." One of the users wrote, "Cuties." Another said, "Jo sara se jale zara side se chale."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan recently wrapped up shooting for Laxman Utekar's film in Indore. The movie stars her opposite Vicky Kaushal. The film is said to be the sequel to the Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Luka Chuppi but there is no official word on it yet.

-with ANI inputs