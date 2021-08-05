Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SARAALIKHAN Sara Ali Khan shares 'namaste darshako' video featuring her travel to Goa, Vaishno Devi & other places

Sara Ali Khan is one of the much-loved celebrities of the tinsel town. Not just her films or acting, but also her adaa and hilarious videos capture the heart of her fans. She is an avid social media user and keeps on sharing updates for her fans and followers. Yet again, the 'Kedarnath' actress surprised everyone when she shared a compilation video of the places she has travelled to including Delhi, Bihar, Goa, Vaishno Devi, Jaipur and others. Not just her experiences but also the way she dubs each and everything she does in Hindi has captured everyone attention and left a smile on faces.

In the video clip which was shared on Instagram on Thursday evening, Sara first takes her audience to India Gate, which she dubs 'Bhartiya Darwaza'. Later, she is seen holding a large bundle of grass on her head. Soon the focus shifts to a hilly area where she as well as her friend are seen looking at the snow-capped mountains. She even visits Vaishno Devi where the horseman carrying her tells her that she won't be able to enter the shrine if she has committed sins in her life.

Sara further shares a clip of herself walking through a busy street speaking to strangers as her friends record her. Alongside her post, Sara wrote in the caption, "Namaste Darshako. Dilli ke India gate se. Bihar ke khet tak (Greetings viewers. From Delhi's India Gate to the farms of Bihar)."

This isn't the first time her video has caught our eyeballs as just a few days back she showed how she hurt her nose and wrote, "Sorry Amma Abba Iggy Naak kaat di maine (Sorry mom, dad and Iggy. I cut my nose)."

Sara was clicked wearing a beautiful white anarkali suit today at Sunny Super Sound in Juhu.

On the professional front, Sara made her Bollywood debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath. She went on to feature in movies like-- Simmba, Coolie No. 1 and Love Aaj Kal. Upcoming next is Atrangi Re in which she will be seen sharing the screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.