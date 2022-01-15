Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARA ALI KHAN Sara Ali Khan seeks blessings at Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple with mommy Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan, on Saturday morning, visited Ujjain's famous Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple to seek blessings from Lord Shiva. She was accompanied by her mother, Amrita Singh. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared a series of serene pictures from her spiritual retreat. The 'Kedarnath' actor wore a simple white suit embellished with black coloured block print. On the other hand, Amrita was seen wearing a royal blue coloured traditional suit.

From the first snap where the mother-duo posed in front of the majestic temple with the holy lake in the backdrop, Sara proved that she is spiritually inclined and believes in the power of worshipping. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Maa aur Mahakal #jaimahakal #jaibholenath."

Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga is a Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. For the uninformed, Sara is currently in Madhya Pradesh, shooting for her upcoming film with Vicky Kaushal.

The acterss was last seen in Anand L Rai's film 'Atrangi Re' co-starring Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The actress has given a stellar performance as Rinku, which is being highly appreciated by the audiences and the critics. The tale revolves around Vishnu (Dhanush) and Rinku who are forced to marry each other. Both Rinku and Vishnu learn that they are not happy with the alliance and decide to part ways once they reach Delhi.

However, Vishnu eventually falls in love with Rinku, who too gets fond of him. And then enters Akshay Kumar, who's a long time lover of Sara. The confusion arises when Sara's character does not want to choose between Vishnu and Sajad. Instead, she wants both the men as her lovers.

(With ANI inputs)