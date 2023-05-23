Sara Ali Khan seeks blessings at Ajmer Dargah ahead of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke release | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sara Ali Khan seeks blessings at Ajmer Dargah

Sara Ali Khan is currently preparing for the release of her upcoming movie "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke" alongside Vicky Kaushal. The leading duo is actively engaged in promotional activities to ensure that their film reaches a wide audience. Recently, Sara visited the Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan, and a video capturing her visit has emerged online, showcasing the excitement among fans who spotted the talented actress.

In the viral video, Sara is spotted donning a mint green salwar suit with her head covered by a dupatta and sunglasses adorning her face. The actress can be seen tying a thread to a wall within the dargah and offering prayers. As she made her way inside the dargah premises, numerous fans surrounded her. Sara sought blessings in preparation for the release of her upcoming film.

Sara recently returned to Mumbai following her Cannes debut. She looked like a dream in her Cannes outfits.

Speaking of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, the upcoming romantic drama Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is out! The film, which will release theatrically on June 2, is produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. Also starring Sharib Hashmi, the romantic-comedy is directed by Laxman Utekar, who previously helmed the Kriti Sanon starrer Mimi (2021).

Recently, the trailer for the film was unveiled. Dropping the trailer, the makers wrote, "Iss baar, saari hadein hongi paar, jab divorce hoga sahparivaar. Dekhiye #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke Trailer, Out Now! In cinemas on 2nd June, 2023."

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan has an impressive lineup of projects in her kitty. Among them is "Metro In Dino," a film that also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, and Ali Fazal. She is also involved in "Ae Watan Mere Watan," an untitled project directed by Jagan Shakti. Additionally, she is set to appear in "Murder Mubarak," directed by Homi Adjania.

