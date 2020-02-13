Sara Ali Khan caught on camera scolding Kartik Aaryan for his bus stunt

Sara Ali Khan scolds Kartik Aaryan during Love Aaj Kal promotions

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are not leaving any stones unturned in promotions of their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal, directed by Imtiaz Ali. Their chemistry is crackling and energy is infectious. Recently during the film promotions, Sara seemed to be upset with Kartik's stunt and went on to scold him.

Sara and Kartik were at university campus when Kartik jumped on the roof of the bus. Sara dissuade him from doing the act as Kartik had injured his hand at a recent dance reality show. A visibly annoyed Sara can be seen saying, ''You can do it if you like'' and turns away, in a huff.

Later, Kartik can be seen convincing Sara by saying, ''Arey promotions ke liye aaye hain''.

Watch the video below, which was shared by Pinkvilla on its Instagram page.

Recently at an interaction, Sara was asked about her dating rumours with Kartik, the actress said, “I am dating him in the film. That’s all that matters. Please come and watch us ‘dating’ for 2.5 hours on Valentine’s Day.” When prodded further about being in a relationship with Kartik, she said, “No, I am not.”

Love Aaj Kal, also starring Randeep Hooda is slated to release on February 14.

The original movie, which released in 2009 was also directed by Imtiaz Ali. Sara's father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone played the lead pair in the flick back then.