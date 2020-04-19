Sara Ali Khan's then and now 'Sunday Funday' photo with brother Ibrahim, mother Amrita is unmissable

Sara Ali Khan's then and now 'Sunday Funday' photos with brother Ibrahim, mother Amrita are unmissable

It's the time when everyone is locked inside their house due to the novel coronavirus which is why they have been doing some fun activities to keep themselves busy. Similar is the case with our Bollywood celebrities who have got more active on social media and have been sharing their activities with the fans. One of these, the most common one that has been done by almost all of them is sharing throwback pictures from either their childhood or from the shooting of a film. Sailing in the same boat, actress Sara Ali Khan has now uploaded a then and now a picture of herself along with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh.

The first one in the collage happens to be from the old times when Sara was obese and the second one is the most recent and looks like was taken from the time when they went on a vacation. Captioning the same on Instagram, she wrote, "The evolution of the meaning of #sundayfunday And now #mondaymotivation #throwbackthursday #flashbackfriday #sundayfunday Sab ek hi hai isliye...Just Happy New Day #stayhome #stayhome #staystrong (sic)."

Sara has been sharing a lot of interesting stuff on her social media. Have a look:

Sara even announced her donation to the PM Cares Fund and Maharashtra CM Relief Fund and wrote, "Time to do a good deed Stay in and help those in need! Your contributions will protect and feed I urge you to support, I request, I plead."

On the work front, she was last seen in Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan which failed at the box office. She will next be seen in Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan.

