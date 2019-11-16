Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sara Ali Khan's New York vacation pictures will make you want to pack your bags RN

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is living every traveler's dream right now. The Simmba actress is currently vacationing in New York and has been sharing glimpses of her perfect holiday on Instagram. From chilling with her girl gang to working out or enjoying coffee, Sara has caught everyone's attention and how!

Sara Ali Khan's most recent picture has her in a neon top-black pants and a muffler all prepped for the chilly weather in style. Sara also shared glimpses of her sweet indulgence of cakes and cookies from New York.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara chills with her friend in NY

Sara Ali Khan's New York vacation pictures are spread across the internet and, we must say the actress is killing it.

Sara Ali Khan New York

Sara Ali Khan in NY

Sara Ali Khan marked her debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The young starlet received a lot of appreciation and love for her performance in the film. Well, apart from acting, the actress is also known for her humble nature and great fashion choices.

Sara

On the work front, Sara has been keeping busy with the prep for Varun Dhawan co-starrer Coolie No. 1, while the actress will be next seen in Aaj Kal, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. The movie is slated for Valentine's 2020 release.

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page