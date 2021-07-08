Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARA ALI KHAN Sara Ali Khan's new pic clicked by her Atrangi Re co-star Akshay Kumar will take your breath away

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan on Thursday shared an unseen picture from the sets of Atrangi Re. Sara revealed that the photo was clicked by her co-star from the movie, Akshay Kumar. Sharing the picture Sara wrote in the caption, "Thought these days would never end #bts #atrangire: @akshaykumar sir."

In the sunkissed picture, Sara looks breathtakingly beautiful in the no-makeup look. Her slight smile is sure to melt your heart.

Take a look:

For the first time Sara is teaming up with Aanand L Rai for her directorial venture Atrangi Re. The movie also stars Dhanush, and Nimrat Kaur.

As the team wrapped up the shooting of the film, Sara took to her Instagram and shared the news of the wrap up. The actress penned an emotional note and shared a picture wiuth co-actors Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She also shared some BTS moments from Atrangi Re.

She wrote, "That’s a film wrap. Ek saal baad. Thank you so much @aanandlrai sir for giving me this role, this film and this opportunity. But more than that thank you for your unconditional love, unwavering support, the best India darshan, delicious khana, early morning sunrise drives to location, sufi ginger water evenings, and the most memorable year with the best team @dhanushkraja thank you for always being helpful, motivating and inspiring. Couldn’t have asked for a better partner in this journey and yes thank you for introducing me to your amazing music and mouth watering varieties of South Indian food (even though we could’ve avoided that indulgence during shoots ) And thank you so much @akshaykumar sir for bringing so much love, laughter, energy and positivity on our set and sorry for stalking you for photos in all our costumes sir."

The film is written by Himanshu Sharma and the music is by Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman. The lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil. The project is a joint production of Colour Yellow Productions, T-Series and Kumar's Cape Of Good Films.

Atrangi Re is slated to release on 6th August 2021.

Meanwhile, Sara will also seen in Aditya Dhar’s ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’ co-starring Vicky Kaushal.