Sara Ali Khan's adorable birthday wish for mom Amrita Singh, says 'I lo-blue the most'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARAALIKHAN95 Sara Ali Khan's adorable birthday wish for mom Amrita Singh

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan dedicated a heartfelt post for her mother Amrita Singh on her birthday today. Sharing cute pictures with her mother and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara revealed that her mother is her whole world. Like in every post, the Kedarnath actress played with the world and expressed her love for her mother saying, "Happy Birthday to my whole world... Thank you for being my mirror, strength and inspiration... I lo-blue the most."

The pictures show Sara Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh seated on either side of Ibrahim and posing for the camera. Another picture shows the two gorgeous divas twinning in blue. The pictures are from the trio's recent vacation to the Maldives.

Sara Ali Khan has always claimed that she loved her mother the most and would like to stay with her even after she gets married. In an earlier interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Sara had revealed that while she loves spending time with her mother, she is also afraid of her.

Sara said, "I intend to live with my mother for the rest of my life. She gets upset when I say that because she has this whole marriage plan for me, but she can also come with me no, what's the problem? I love hanging out with her, and I miss her when she's away even for a few days. There's nothing I hide from her. But having said that, she's the only person I fear."

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Coolie No. 1 remake alongside actor Varun Dhawan. She will next be seen in Atrangi Re. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Nimrat Kaur. It is directed by Aanand L. Rai.