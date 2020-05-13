Sara Ali Khan misses her best friends during lockdown, shares adorable throwback photos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARA ALI KHAN Sara Ali Khan misses her best friends during lockdown

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan shared adorable throwback photos with her childhood best friends on Instagram and broke the internet. During the lockdown, since the actress is unable to hang out with her friends Ishika Shroff and Vedika Pinto, she posted photos with a cute 'shayari'. She wrote, "Through thick and thin (Literally) Known you for 8,395 Din..Thick as thieves, close as Kin...If you’ll are my friends I’ll always Win." Check out the photos here-

During the lockdown, Sara Ali Khan has been sharing many throwback photos and videos from her childhood as well as her early days. On the occasion of mother's day, the divas shared a collage of her photo with that of her mother Amrita Singh in the same pose. Fans were left surprised by the similarity between the daughter and her mother. She wrote, "Jaisi Maa Vaisi Beti... Not actually- इस पूरी दुनिया में मेरी माँ की तरह कोई नहीं है...Happy Mother’s Day Mommy..My epitome of strength and definition of best."

Also, Sara has been keeping fans updated with what she is cooking in the kitchen regularly as well as her interesting moments with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan during the lockdown. A few days ago, the diva shared a drool-worthy photo post-workout session with Ibrahim and it broke the internet. The photo featured a shirtless Ibrahim lying on the floor after their workout as Sara posed for the photo. It also featured their pet dog Fuffy Singh.

Sara Ali Khan shared the photo and wrote, "Knock knock...Who’s there? Not us- we’re working out.. Yes, us includes Fuffy Singh @fuffy07 #happyweekend #stayhome #staysafe #staypositive" Yes, along with the actress, her pet dog Fuffy Singh also worked out. Check out the photo here-

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan has completed the shoot of her next film, David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1, before the outspread of coronavirus. She will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the film. She had begun preparations for Akshay Kumar and Dhanush starrer Atrangi Re and was supposed to begin the shoot when the lockdown was announced.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage