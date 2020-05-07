Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sara Ali Khan misses being a 'working woman', shares first day photos from films sets

It has been over a month that the nation is experiencing lockdown due to escalating coronavirus pandemic. Bollywood celebrities have been following all rules of social distancing and encouraging fans to follow lockdown guidelines as well, But that doesn't mean that they don't miss going out for work. On Wednesday, Sara Ali Khan took to social media to reveal that she misses being a 'working woman' and shared photos from her various films holding the clapboard. The actress revealed that now as she is at home, her roles have changed and she has become a cook, cleaner, needy daughter and annoying sister.

Sara Ali Khan shared first-day shoot photos from her films including Kedarnath, Simmba, Love Aaj Kal, Coolie. No. 1 and Atrangi Re; and wrote, "Missing being a #working #woman on a #working #wednesday But for now- I’m a cook, cleaner, binge tv watcher, nerdy reader, annoying sister, needy daughter, responsible citizen and hopeful human #stayhome #staysafe #staypositive" Check out the post here-

Sara has been keeping fans updated with what she is cooking in the kitchen regularly as well as her interesting moments with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. A few days ago, the diva shared a drool-worthy photo post-workout session with Ibrahim and it broke the internet. The photo features a shirtless Ibrahim lying on the floor after their workout as Sara pose for the photo. it also featured their pet dog Fuffy Singh.

Sara Ali Khan shared the photo and wrote, "Knock knock...Who’s there? Not us- we’re working out.. Yes, us includes Fuffy Singh @fuffy07 #happyweekend #stayhome #staysafe #staypositive" Yes, along with the actress, her pet dog Fuffy Singh also worked out. Check out the photo here-

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan has completed the shoot of her next film, David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1, before the outspread of coronavirus. She will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the film. She had begun preparations for Akshay Kumar and Dhanush starrer Atrangi Re and was supposed to begin the shoot when the lockdown was announced.

