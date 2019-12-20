Sara Ali Khan’s knock-knock joke with Coolie No. 1 co-star Varun Dhawan leaves fans ROFL-ing

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sara Ali Khan cracks knock-knock joke with Coolie No. 1 co-star Varun Dhawan

Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan is known for her vibrant personality and love for humour. The actress is frequently seen cracking jokes and throwing hilarious one-liners during public appearance. After her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara cracked her infamous knock-knock joke with her Coolie No. 1 co-star Varun Dhawan and left him bemused.

The actress shared a video on her Instagram stories in which she is seen trying out her knock knock joke with Varun Dhawan. She went on like ‘Knock knock’, when Varun asks “Who’s there?”, the actress says, ‘Sara.’ He then asks, “Sara, who?” to which she says, “Isn’t that rude?” Watch the video here-

Earlier, the actress cracked the same joke with brother Ibrahim. She shared three videos on her Instagram and wrote, “Happy new year...Life is short- live laugh love and avoid mosquitoes‼️”

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan have come together for the first time for David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1. The film is a remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s 1995 film with the same name. While fans are very excited for the film, comparison are being made between the two jodis. Recently, director David Dhawan reacted to the comparison and said that the two films are very different.

He said in an interview, “Govinda and Karisma created magic on screen. No one can equal them. No one should even try. Varun and Sara are in a completely different zone, free of the burden of trying to be like their predecessors" He added, “I agree that I am remaking my own film, so there will be comparisons. But what I’m saying is, the two pairs belong to different eras. It’s like comparing a Bentley with a Porche. They are not comparable,”

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment, Coolie No 1 will hit the screens on May 1, 2020.

