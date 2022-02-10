DYK Sara Ali Khan kept her green saree from 'Atrangi Re' as a memory?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARA ALI KHAN Sara Ali Khan song Chaka Chak

In every actor's career, there comes a film for which he or she gets recognised. Such was Aanand L Rai directorial 'Atrangi Re' for Sara Ali Khan, who garnered immense appreciation for her phenomenal performance as Rinku in the rom-com. Sara herself has termed the movie as one of her memorable ones in various interviews. The 26-year-old is so attached to the film that she has kept the green saree and the OM neckless from her hit party song 'Chaka Chak' as a memory with herself.

A source has revealed that "Sara is so connected with the character and the film that she kept the green 'Chaka Chak' saree and the OM neckless which she wore in the famous 'Chaka Chak' song, with herself."

"She is emotionally attached with all to all those things and gets teary-eyed whenever she sees them. Whenever she looks down to these elements, she goes down the memory lane from the sets of 'Atrangi Re' reminding her about her lessons learned while shooting, the time spent with her co-actors, and the director Anand L Rai," the source added.

'Atrangi Re', which was released on December 24, 2021, on Disney+ Hotstar, also features superstars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles.

Talking about her upcoming projects, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Laxman Utekar's untitled film opposite Vicky Kaushal. She also has Pawan Kriplani's 'Gaslight' in her kitty.

(ANI)