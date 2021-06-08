Sara Ali Khan is 'lil momma' to Ibrahim in this adorable childhood photo

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SABAPATAUDI Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi are one of the most loved sibling duos of showbiz. They are inseparable and everytime their picture surfaces on the Internet, fans can't help but in awe of the siblings. On Tuesday, their aunt and actor Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba took to social media to share a rare and adorable snap of Sara and Ibrahim from their childhood. In the picture, a toddler Sara is seen holding her baby brother Ibrahim in her arms.

"L'il Momma. Sara and ibrahim. Captured by me. Taking candid photographs is The best way to capture moments. We all look back and remember those days. Fun and carefree days," Saba captioned the photo.

Lately, Saba has been on a nostalgia spree and is sharing Sara and Ibrahim's childhood pics. A day before, she posted a rare photo of Saif Ali Khan as he holds his son Ibrahim in his arms. "Guess who's winking at the camera," Saba captioned the post, adding, "Hint: Bhai is looking super young! I am the photographer for this candid moment yet again!" Later in the comment section, she shared that it is Ibrahim with the actor.

Likewise, she posted a picture of Sara with her mother Amrita Singh. "A mother's world and environment .....is her child."

Meanwhile, Sara also treated her fans to a new picture of her posing with mom Amrita Singh. Take a look:

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in "Atrangi Re", co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, and directed by Aanand L. Rai. "Atrangi Re" is written by Himanshu Sharma and is billed as a cross-cultural love story.