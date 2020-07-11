Image Source : INSTAGRAM/REALBOLLYWOODSTARS Sara Ali Khan goes cycling wearing mask with brother Ibrahim

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan stepped out of the house after the lockdown period and went cycling. The brother-sister duo enjoyed a bike ride around Mumbai as they took their fitness to another level. However, they followed the safety measure and wore masks. Taking to her Instagram stories, Sara shared a photo in which she was seen posing with her bike. On the other hand, Ibrahim also shared his photo and wrote, "Two Tired."

Ibrahim's post earned him many compliments for his muscular physique. Also, the view in the backdrop grabbed the attention of many fans. One fans wrote, "View zyada acha hai ya tum." Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aliyah also poked fun at Ibrahim's witty caption and said, "Do u think u were smart with this caption?"

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/REALBOLLYWOODSTARS Sara Ali Khan goes cycling wearing mask with brother Ibrahim

During the lockdown, Sara and Ibrahim have frequently shared photos from their workout session together at home. In one of the posts that Sara shared, the actress looked eye-popping in her workout wear, but Ibrahim stole the show as he posed shirtless flaunting his muscular body. In no time the photo went viral on the internet and fans couldn't stop admiring the young Nawab of Pataudi.

Sara Ali Khan shared the photo and wrote, "Knock knock...Who’s there? Not us- we’re working out.. Yes, us includes Fuffy Singh @fuffy07 #happyweekend #stayhome #staysafe #staypositive" Yes, along with the actress, her pet dog Fuffy Singh also worked out. Check out the photo here-

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan had completed the shoot of her next film, David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1, before the outspread of coronavirus. She will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the film. She had begun preparations for Akshay Kumar and Dhanush starrer Atrangi Re and was supposed to begin the shoot when the lockdown was announced. Recently she was spotted visiting Aanand L. Rai's office.

