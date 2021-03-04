Sara Ali Khan gives us perfect 'dose of Vitamin sea' with her latest photos in tangerine swimsuit

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARAALIKHAN Sara Ali Khan gives us the perfect 'dose of Vitamin sea' with her latest photos in tangerine swimsuit

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most followed celebrity kid on social media. Every now and then, she treats her fans with her latest pictures and videos. Yet again, she mesmerized everyone with her bikini pictures from her recent trip to the Maldives. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 'Coolie No. 1' actress shared few pictures of herself wearing a tangerine coloured bikini alongwith a a knitted cape and a shell necklace. She accentuated her beach look by opting for a ponytail and going for kohl-rimmed eyes. And if you thought that's enough, her quirky caption was something that won people over because of its pun factor.

Sharing her bikini pictures on the photo-sharing application, Sara wrote alongside, "Your daily dose of Vitamin C #vitaminc #vitaminsea."

As soon as it was uploaded, the photos started receiving praises from people who wrote fire emojis in the comments section. Not only this, but many even took to Twitter and wrote praises about the actress' good looks. Check it out here:

This is not the only picture she shared from the exotic location as her Instagram profile is filled with beautiful glimpses. For those unversed, the actress visited Maldives with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. In case you missed them, here are a few:

On the work front, Sara made her acting debut through 2018 film Kedarnath, opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Her next project is Aanand L Rai directorial 'Atrangi Re,' co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film is slated to release on August 6, 2021.