Sara Ali Khan gives mermaid vibes in red bikini as she takes a dip in pool during vacation | WATCH

Sara Ali Khan is one of the fittest Bollywood actresses. The Atrangi Re star has been currently vacationing in the UK with her mother Amrita Singh and some friends. She has been giving glimpses of her getaway on Instagram and in one of the moments shared recently, she was seen emerging out from underwater like a mermaid. Clad in a red bikini, Sara looked stunning as she flaunted her toned body. In other instances, she looked like the perfect traveller soaking in her surroundings.

Sara Ali Khan sizzles in a red bikini

Sara Ali Khan emerged from the bottom of the pool in a red bikini in a video she shared in her Instagram stories. Sara is known to keep fit and sets major goals when it comes to hitting the gym. She likes to flaunt her curves and in the red bikini, she looked absolutely fit and beautiful. She also shared a picture of her feet as she spent time dipping in the pool waters. “Happy, peaceful, relaxed,” she captioned the pic in her Instagram stories.

Sara sports athleisure while sightseeing

Sara Ali Khan shared a picture with her mother Amrita Singh in which the duo was seen sightseeing in the UK. For the outing, Sara opted for comfy athleisure. She wore a pink and blue print sports bra with leggings and completed the look with a neon pink puffer jacket and sneakers. Sara shared two pictures with Amrita Singh and hair stylist Sanky Evrus. Amrita was dressed in casuals with a long black winter jacket.

Sara Ali Khan's upcoming films

On the movies front, Sara Ali Khan has as many as four projects lined up. She will be seen in Laxman Utekar-directed romantic comedy opposite Vicky Kaushal. She will also be featured in Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. One of her upcoming films is titled Ae Watan Mere Watan. Inspired by true events, the film is billed as a thriller drama. She will play a freedom fighter in it and the film is set in 1940s India. She will also begin work on Anurag Basu's directorial Metro In Dino. She is paired with Aditya Roy Kapur in it.

