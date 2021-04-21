Sara Ali Khan enjoys candle-light outing with fitness instructor Namrata Purohit | PIC

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAMRATA PUROHIT Sara Ali Khan enjoys candle-light outing with fitness instructor Namrata Purohit

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is enjoying her vacation in Maldives to the fullest. She is an avid Instagram user and keeps giving fans a glimpse of her whereabouts through her social media posts. The actress was seen having a candle-light dinner with her friend and fitness instructor Namrata Purohit. The picture showed the two of them sitting by tables with the candles burning around. Meanwhile, the 25-year-old actress is in the Maldives with her mother Amrita Singh.

Sharing a picture, Namrata wrote: "One candle can light up a thousand without shortening its life @saraalikhan95." Replying to the post, Sara posted a bunch of candle emojis.

See her post here:

Recently, Sara dropped a workout video on her Instagram account featuring Janhvi Kapoor. In the video, the two actresses were seen sweating it out together with Justin Bieber's Peaches as the backdrop song. Together the duo was pulling off some leg raises, lunges, pushups, squats and with absolute ease. Sara shared the video with her signature rhyming 'shayari' style.

"Go with the flow, steady and slow, kick high- squat low. That's how you'll get the golden glow. For better instructions ask Namrata Purohit to show," she wrote.

Take a look at the video:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be next seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re', co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The filming of the movie started in December last year. A while back, pictures from the sets of the film in Agra created a splash on the internet. They offered a glimpse into the world of 'Atrangi Re' with Akshay in the avatar of a king and Sara in an all-pink ethnic ensemble.

