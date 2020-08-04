Sara Ali Khan channelizes her inner poet as she shares stunning pool pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARA ALI KHAN Sara Ali Khan channelizes her inner poet in she shares stunning pool pics

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan loves to bring out her inner poet once in a while, with quirky rhyming every once in a while. The actress's recent post is an instance. "The calm before the storm... Nothing will ruin Sara or Uni's form Weather will change, rain will transform We will embrace it, be ourselves and not conform," Sara posted on Instagram. She also shared two pictures where she is seen in a neon swimwear, sitting on a unicorn float in a swimming pool. In the images, she is enjoying the rain during her day out.

Earlier this week, Sara shared pictures of herself doing yoga by the pool.

"Happy Sunday #sundayfunday #sunnyday#sunnysunday If only peace, serenity and green truly made you wiser.. but at least I got the day right this time." she had written as caption.

Sara, along with actors Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, is set to resume shooting in October for their upcoming co-starrer. The film, Aanand L. Rai's "Atrangi Re", will follow a shooting schedule across Madurai, Delhi and Mumbai. Sara and Dhanush had already finished the film's first schedule in Varanasi before the lockdown. Written by Himanshu Sharma, "Atrangi Re" is slated to open in 2021.

She will also be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of the 1995 hit film "Coolie No. 1". The new version is directed by David Dhawan, who also helmed the original film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

