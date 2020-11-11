Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARAALIKHAN Sara Ali Khan calls Varun Dhawan 'brat' for copying her style of writing Instagram captions

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan have begun promoting their upcoming film Coolie No. 1 which is scheduled for a Christmas release. The duo has been sporting various looks for the promotions and posing for the paparazzi. On Tuesday, Varun and Sara picked out coordinated checkered ensembles as they stepped out to promote the film. Dhawan took to Instagram to share two pictures of himself with Sara, where the two "checkmates," were seen posing. While Dhawan is seen decked up in a yellow and blue checkered shirt which he paired up with white coloured T-shirt underneath and black coloured denim, the Pataudi scion is seen wearing an off-shoulder red and blue dress.

Sharing the pictures Varun wrote, "CHECK-MATE... You fell for the bait...Now please don't hate... Because you are GREAT." Can you identify something? Yes, Varun has given the caption in Sara's style and she is not pleased about it. Sharing same picture on her Instagram, Sara called Varun brat for copying her. She wrote, "Varun Dhawan is a brat.. Shayari chor, copy cat...Don’t worry I have more tricks in my hat...I’m the OG poetess- you forgot that!"

The 'Love Aaj Kal' actor chose to keep her hair loose and completed the look with matching open toe heels. Coolie No. 1' is all set to premiere on online video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on December 25. Other than Varun and Sara, the film also stars Javed Jaaferi, Sahil Vaid, Johny Lever and others in important role.

Sahil Vaid has been seen with Varun Dhawan in Humpty and Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya. Talking about his experience of working with director David Dhawan, Sahil said, "I always loved having conversations with David sir about his film school days. He would tell me about his friend Naseeruddin Shah and then I would go to a rehearsal with Naseer sir and he would tell me stuff about David sir. The way the two of them praised each other was too cute. I see both of them as father figures. This is one of my favourite memories from the sets."

"The funniest memory I have of David sir is him looking at the monitor as if he was actually watching the movie in bits, if the performance was good, his face would light up. If it was bad, he would start frowning mid take. I remember one day he shouted, 'yaar sahil mazaa nahi aaya, thoda hero ki tarah kar na yaar tu... Naseer ne sikhayi nahi hero wali acting?'," Sahil recalled.

