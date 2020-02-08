Sara Ali Khan calls Kartik Aaryan the biggest flirt, he questions ‘Don’t you flirt with me always?’

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are busy promoting their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal these days. The duo is seen on various platforms where they are getting candid about their film as well as about each other. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Sara and Kartik (SarTik as their fans love to call them) were asked about who the bigger flirt between them and they had the cutest banter about it.

“I think Kartik in general is a bigger flirt, as I am sure you can see,” she began saying, to which he interjected, “Sara is the biggest flirt! What are you saying?” Sara and Kartik, both denied being a flirt. Then Kartik asked Sara, “Tu kaise baat karti hai?” Sara asks him to elaborate what he is saying, to which he said, “Muh pe bolti hai sab (She says everything directly).” “What rubbish! Everybody knows to what degree he is a people-pleaser!” Sara alleged, as Kartik asked, “Don’t you flirt with me always?” This made Sara silent and Kartik concluded, “Hum dono mein se sabse zyada yeh hai, mere hisaab se (I think between the two of us, she is the bigger flirt)”

Also read: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan deal with heartbreak in Love Aaj Kal song Mehrama

When Sara Ali Khan appeared on Koffee With Karan with her father Saif Ali Khan, she expressed her likeness for Kartik Aaryan. Ever sine fans have been rooting for them to be together. It was also rumoured that while shooting for Love Aaj Kal, Sara and Kartik fell in love with each other and were dating. However, soon after it was rumoured that Kartik is dating his Pati Patni Aur Who co-star Ananya Panday. The actors have, however, always maintained that they are single.

Reacting to Sara’s comments about Kartik, the actor had said, “Jab inhone national television pe bola tha, uss time mujhe inpe crush aa gaya tha. Tabhi main phir sharmane laga tha (When she confessed her crush on me on national television, I developed a crush on her. After that, I started getting shy).”

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal also features Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma. The romantic drama is a Valentine’s Day treat for the fans. It will release on February 14.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan’s answer about one-night stand gives Kareena Kapoor Khan relief. Watch video

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page