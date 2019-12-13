Sara Ali Khan becomes sixth most searched celebrity in Pakistan, Commander Abhinandan bags ninth position

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sara Ali Khan becomes sixth most searched celebrity in Pakistan

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has not just earned space for herself in Bollywood but has garnered much praise for her work across borders as well. The actress, who made her debut in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath, has featured on the sixth number of Google India’s Most searched Celebrities 2019 list in Pakistan. Along with Sara’s terrific performances in Kedarnath and Simmba, her down to earth personality earned her brownie points from the fans who fell in love with her simplicity.

Soon after Sara hypnotized the viewers with her performances in December last year, she was bombarded with film offers. Sara will be soon seen in Imtiaz Ali directorial Aaj Kal alongside Kartik Aaryan. The film is scheduled for a Valentine's 2020 release. She also has David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 in which she will be seen romancing Varun Dhawan.

Other than Sara Ali Khan, the list also features Adnan Sami. The singer received his Indian passport a few years ago. As much as in India, the singer enjoys a huge fan base in Pakistan as well. He was frequently trolled for being an ‘undercover agent’ living in India. Adnan is also questioned about his family and father on the internet.

Others in the list include former Pakistani actresses Naimal Khawar Khan and Alizeh Shah; late actor, also dubbed as the Chocolate Hero of Pakistan, Waheed Murad; cricketer Babar Azam and Asif Ali and Mohammad Amir; news anchor Madiha Naqvi.

Interestingly, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman is also placed at number 9 in the list. He rose to fame after he shot down a Pakistani aircraft F-16 and in return got trapped in the neighbouring country. His return to India after a couple of days was celebrated like a festival and a huge victory. Pakistan offered his freedom as a gesture pf ‘peace’ post the Pulwama Attack.

