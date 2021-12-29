Sara Ali Khan in Atrangi Re to Kriti Sanon in Mimi, B-town actresses who made impact on OTT platform in 2021

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARA ALI KHAN, NUPUR SANON Sara Ali Khan in Atrangi Re to Kriti Sanon in Mimi, actresses who made impact on OTT in 2021

As the year 2021 is nearing its end, we can’t help but notice how the year was undoubtedly decked with extraordinary performances by female actors. They gave us multiple reasons to celebrate them. Actresses like Sara Alia Khan in Atrangi Re and Kriti Sanon in Mimi pushed the envelope, stood out for their bold choices and dared to venture into new territory. Here’s taking a look at some of Bollywood’s female stars who made an impact on the OTT platform in 2021!

Kriti Sanon in Mimi

By far the best film and the best performance this year hands down by Kriti Sanon. She cemented her position in the league of Top 3 female stars with a stellar performance that won her accolades. With equal portions sensitivity and gusto, the actress choose to step into the shoes of a surrogate mother this early in her career and the bold choice paid off in heaps and bounds.

Sara Ali Khan in Atrangi Re

Despite starring alongside two cinema heavyweights, Sara Ali Khan led the show with her impressive portrayal of Rinku, an orphan who desires the love of both her husband and lover. The young actress rode the rollercoaster of emotions like a pro in Atrangi Re, directed by Aanand L Rai.

Nushrratt Bharuccha in Chhorii

After several successes in the romantic-comedy space, Nushrratt took a different route and surprised audiences and her fans with a film like Chhorii, her first solo lead. Chhorii ushered in a new era for the actress and had the audiences and critics alike raving about her foray into a different genre and her nuanced portrayal in the horror.

Vidya Balan in Sherni

Constantly at odds with engrained patriarchy, Vidya Balan in Sherni fights tooth and nail for what she believes in. The actress proved that she still has it and made an impact minus the theatrics, even in the haunting silences.

Fatima Sana Shaikh in Ajeeb Daastaans

Fatima has always been a gifted actor but her nuanced portrayal in the anthology Ajeeb Daastaans only went on to cement her position as one of the finest actors in the country. The actress made an impact even in hushed pauses and was lauded for another great performance.

Taapsee Pannu in Rashmi Rocket

Taapsee Pannu has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. With Rashmi Rocket, the actress once again touched upon an important and necessary topic. She discussed and brought to light the problems faced by athletes due to the unfair practice of gender testing in sports. It was a delicate story and Taapsee got into the skin of her character effortlessly. She transformed herself physically to look like Rashmi, a sprinter, and understood the character to convey her story.