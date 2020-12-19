Sapna Chaudhary celebrates husband Veer Sahu's first birthday after marriage. Photos go viral

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ITSAPNA_CHOUDHARY Sapna Chaudhary celebrates husband Veer Sahu's first birthday after marriage

Haryanvi sensation and Bigg Boss fame Sapna Chaudhary has been treating fans with a sneak peek into her personal life lately. Just a couple of days ago, the diva shared the first picture of her baby boy and broke the internet. Now, more pictures of her and husband Veer Sahu have gone viral on the internet in which they can be seen celebrating Sahu's birthday. On Friday, Veer Sahu celebrated his first birthday after marriage and Sapna made it special for him with beautiful decorations.

The pictures doing the rounds on the internet show Veer and Sapna posing for a picture while Veer's face is covered in cake. Twinning in yellow, the husband-wife look adorable. Another picture shows the duo with their baby boy. Check out the photos here-

A few days ago, Sapna shared a picture of herself holding her new-born baby in her arms. Although the face was not quite visible but one can surely witness the motherly affection. Alongside, she wrote, "हज़ारों साल नर्गिस अपनी बेनूरी पे रोती है. बड़ी मुश्किल से होता है चमन में दीदावर पैदा ....."

As the news of Sapna Choudhary giving birth to her baby boy went viral earlier in October, fans came to know that she had married longtime beau Veer Sahu earlier in March. Soon after the buzz, Veer came LIVE on his Facebook and confirmed that the couple has become parents and also lashed out at those trolling Sapna for becoming a mother without marriage. Many of the couple's fans flooded the internet with wishes and blessings as well.

Later, pictures of Sapna Choudhary and Veer Sahu went viral in which they can be seen taking blessing from the elders after the arrival of their baby boy. According to reports, Sapna has been in a relationship with Veer for four years. The duo has said to have got married in March this year in a private wedding ceremony. On the other hand, Sapna Choudhary's mother reportedly confirmed that the actress and Veer Sahu had a court marriage in January. After marriage, no ceremonies were done because Sahu's uncle had passed away.

Check out the photos here-

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page