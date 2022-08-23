Sapna Chaudhary accused of cheating, faces arrest warrant for not performing at event

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAPNA CHAUDHARY Sapna Chaudhary

Sapna Chaudhary has been accused of cheating as she did not perform at an event in 2018 for which she was paid by organisers in advance. An arrest warrant has been issued against the famous Haryanvi singer and dancer. The organisers dragged the matter to court and now the singer will be produced before Lucknow's ACJM court soon.

The incident dates back to October 13, 2018, when, the dance programme was scheduled at the Smriti Upvan from 3.00 pm to 10.00 pm and tickets were sold online and offline at the rate of Rs 300. Thousands of people present at the venue created a ruckus after Chaudhary did not turn up for the event. More details in this regard are awaited.

This is not the first time Sapna has been accused of cheating and breach of trust. In February 2021, Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing registered a case against Sapna Choudhary on charges of cheating and breach of trust.

The case was registered after a celebrity management company, that was managing Sapna, filed a complaint against her and several others including her mother and brother for criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy, cheating and misappropriation of funds.

As per the FIR, the complaint claimed that the popular Haryanvi singer broke an artist management agreement, wherein it was clarified that she would not be working with any other company nor joining any other company, nor have direct or indirect contact with any client of the complainant. The FIR stated that Sapna breached the agreement and undertook business activities against the terms of the contract.

