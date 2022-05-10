Santoor player Pandit Shivkumar Sharma dies at 84; PM Modi and others condole

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Pandit Shivkumar Sharma

Legendary santoor player Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passed away in Mumbai due to cardiac arrest. He was 84. He was suffering from renal ailments. for the last six months. The veteran musician, one of India's most well known classical musicians, was due to perform in Bhopal next week.

"He had a severe heart attack at around 9 am. He was active and was to perform in Bhopal next week. He was on regular dialysis but was still was active," the family source told PTI.

According to Dinesh, the secretary of Pt. Shiv Kumar Sharma, the funeral will take place from his residence Rajeev Apts, Zig Zag Road, Pali Hill. Bandra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of the legend and siad, "Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthral the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

A Padma Vibhushan recipient, Sharma was born in Jammu in 1938 and is believed to be the first musician to have played Indian classical music on the santoor, a folk instrument from Jammu and Kashmir. As one half of musician duo Shiv-Hari, he composed music with flute legend Pt Hari Prasad Chaurasia for an array of films such as "Silsila", "Lamhe" and "Chandni".

His son Rahul Sharma is also a santoor player.

India TV's Chairman and Editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma expressed his grief over the sudden demise and said that the music world has suffered a great loss due to the death of the great musician. He further said that Santoor player Pandit Shivkumar Sharma was the epitome of sweetness in both nature and music. He will always remain in our memories.

"The passing away of Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharmaji marks the end of an era. He was the pioneer of Santoor and his contribution is unparalleled. For me, it’s a personal loss and I will miss him no end. May his soul rest in peace. His music lives on forever! Om Shanti," sarod player Amjad Ali Khan tweeted.

(With PTI inputs)