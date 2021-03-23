Sanjay Leela Bhansali tests COVID-19 negative, to resume Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi shoot soon?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ BHANSALI PRODUCTIONS Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month and reportedly and he home quarantined himself. While there has no official confirmation on the health status of the Bollywood personality, reports are rife that SLB has tested COVID negative and he will soon resume the shoot of Alia Bhatt starter Gangubai Kathiawadi. However, the filmmaker will reportedly complete the 14-day quarantine period before going back to shooting.

As per reports, the filmmaker doesn’t want to return to the sets before the mandatory quarantine period. Apparently, he won’t even meet his mother till then. Reportedly, the filmmaker's mother tested negative but as a precautionary measure, she underwent quarantine.

Reports of Sanjay Leela Bhansali testing COVID-19 positive first emerged on March 9, after actress Neetu Kapoor confirmed her son Ranbir Kapoor had contracted the virus.

Related: Sanjay Leela Bhansali tests positive for COVID-19, Alia Bhatt home quarantined

Alia Bhatt too undertook Covid test after director Sanjay Leela Bhansali reportedly tested positive for the virus. She has been shooting lately for Bhansali's upcoming film "Gangubai Kathiawadi". In a health update she shared on Instagram story, Alia informed that she has tested negative for Covid-19. The actress added in the statement that she has resumed work the same day.

"I've been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for covid-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you all for your good wishes! I am taking care and staying safe! You please do the same. Love to you all #dogazkidoori #maskhaizaroori," she said.

The story of "Gangubai Kathiawadi" revolves around the life of Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura, and is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens Of Mumbai. This is the first time that Bhansali directs Alia. The film is Bhansali's 10th directorial and is set to release on July 30.

The film is all scheduled to hit the cinema halls on July 30 this year.

--with inputs from IANS