Sanjay Kapoor shares unseen pictures with Rajiv Kapoor on his 59th birth anniversary, shares heartfelt note

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANJAYKAPOOR2500 Sanjay Kapoor shares unseen pictures with Rajiv Kapoor

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Rajiv Kapoor passed away earlier this year on February 9. He died after suffering a heart attack in Mumbai at the age of 58. On his 59th birth anniversary, actor Sanjay Kapoor took to his social media to remember him and said that he misses wishing him at 12 midnight. He also shared unseen photos of Rajiv Kapoor with the family.

Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday chimps. You will always be missed , Still can’t believe that we didn’t speak at sharp 12 in the night , Love you and miss you."

Rajiv was the youngest of late legend Raj Kapoor's three sons, and the younger brother of Randhir Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor. Known by his nickname Chimpu in Bollywood, Rajiv shot to fame with his starring role in Raj Kapoor's 1985 blockbuster "Ram Teri Ganga Maili" co-starring Mandakini. His other notable works include "Lava", "Zalzala" and "Zabardast".

In 1997, he tried his hand at direction with the Rishi Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit starrer "Prem Granth", produced under the RK Films banner. Dealing with the subject of rape and its social stigma, the film was a commercial flop.

Earlier in March, Sanjay Kapoor had shared a throwback picture with Rajiv Kapoor when he was missing him. In the picture, the two actors and friends were seen posing for the camera as Rajiv playfully blocks his sister Rima Jain's face as she tries to come into the frame.

"Miss you buddy. As usual Rima tried to get in the picture and trust Chimpu to do that," wrote Sanjay along with the throwback photo.

Meanwhile, talking about Sanjay Kapoor, he was last seen in the web series 'The Last Hour.' He is all set to reunite with Madhuri Dixit in the upcoming thriller series "Finding Anamika". The series also features Manav Kaul. They were also seen together in the 1997 romantic drama "Mohabbat", co-starring Akshaye Khanna.