Sanjay Kapoor drops awwdorable video of Shanaya on her birthday, Mom Maheep shares priceless pics

Actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor, who is all set to make her big-screen debut with filmmaker Karan Johar's yet-to-be-titled film, turned a year older on Tuesday (November 2). As the clock ticked 12, Shanaya'a father took to his social media handle and dropped an awwdorable video of birthday girl. In the short clip, the star kid looked beautiful in a white dress as she cuts her cake. Sanjay also penned a heartwarming note along with the video. Showering love on his little girl, the actor wrote, "Happy birthday my (heart emoticon) always be happy and keep smiling like this, love you” followed by two heart emojis."

As soon as Sanjay shared the video, Shanaya's fans and friends bombarded the comment section with birthday wishes. Farah Khan wrote, "Happy birthday daddy." Their family friend and actress Neelam Kothari commented "Happy birthday @shanayakapoor02." A fan said "Happy Birthday my princess."

Shanaya's mom Maheep Kapoor, on the other hand, shared a series of throwback pics and wrote, "22...my heart & soul."

Shanaya, who enjoys a massive social media following and love from fans, received a special wish from cousin Khushi Kapoor. Taking to her Instagram Story, Khushi shared a heartfelt wish for Shanaya with a priceless throwback pic. Posting their childhood photo, Khushi wished her sister, 'happy birthday'. The duo appears to be a little baby as they sit next to each other giving us a glimpse of their sisterhood bond. Sharing the photo, Khushi wrote, "Happy Birthday to my sister."

Meanwhile, Shanaya is currently working with a lot of beauty brands. She has recently become one of the brand ambassadors of Naturali. Her debut with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions was announced this year. For the unversed, Shanaya worked as an assistant director on her cousin Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'.

