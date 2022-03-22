Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor buys luxurious Audi Q7 worth ₹80 lakh; see pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AUDI_MUMBAIWEST Shanaya Kapoor, her parents Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor pose with her new car Audi Q7

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor has bought swanky beast. She has purchased a new luxurious Audi Q7 which is going to make you go green with envy. Shanaya who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's 'Bedhadak' is now a proud owner of Audi Q7 which is worth Rs 80 lakh.

Audi Mumbai West's official Instagram handle shared a series of pictures of Shanaya with her parents posing with her new car. Shanaya's new car, Audi Q7 Facelift comes in two variants - Premium Plus ( ₹80 Lakh) and Technology ( ₹88 lakh).

Take a look:

For the unversed, last year Shanaya joined Karan Johar's talent management firm-- Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) and will now be seen making her debut in a film by Dharma Productions titled Bedhadak with newcomers Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Singh Pirzada. The film will be directed by Shashank Khaitan.

Recently Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared the first look poster of the debutants. Sharing a poster of Shanaya, he wrote, "Introducing the gorgeous @shanayakapoor02 as Nimrit in #Bedhadak. An enchanting force to look out for, I can’t wait to see the energy she brings onto the screen!"

Shanaya started her Bollywood career as an assistant director with the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which was released in 2020. She later made a cameo appearance in Netflix's The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, which featured her mother Maheep, Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari.

