Sanjay Dutt spotted at Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital with sister Priya Dutt (Pics)

Actor Sanjay Dutt is not in the best of his health currently as he has been diagnosed with stage three lung cancer. The 61-year-old actor and his wife Maanayata rDutt ecently announced that the actor will be taking a break from work to look after his health. On Saturday, Sanjay Dutt was clicked outside Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital with sister Priya Dutt. Dressed in a sky blue kurta teamed with white pyjama, the Sadak 2 actor was seen waving at the paparazzi.
Earlier in the day, Sanjay Dutt shared a picture of the Tricolour and wrote, “Jai Hind. Happy Independence Day to all.” His fans wished him good health and speedy recovery.
Jai Hind. Happy Independence Day to all 🇮🇳🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/rQewtLVA1g— Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) August 15, 2020
Sanjay Dutt has not yet officially commented on the nature of his cancer diagnosis. Wife Maanayata Dutt on Wednesday said the Bollywood star is a “fighter” who has always emerged winner amid adverse conditions and urged fans to not fall prey to speculations. “We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass,” she said.
Sanjay Dutt is currently awaiting the release of Sadak 2 and Bhuj: The Pride of India, which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. He will also star in the second instalment of KGF, Shamshera, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, and Torbaaz. In 2019, the actor had featured in three movies -- Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama Panipat, Karan Johar-produced Kalank and political drama Prassthanam.