Sanjay Dutt shares unseen pictures on the occasion of Sunil Dutt’s birth anniversary

Sanjay Dutt shares UNSEEN photos with Sunil Dutt on his birth anniversary

One of the most sought-after actors, Sanjay Dutt is quite active on social media and often takes a trip down memory lane to post unseen glimpses of his star parents, Sunil Dutt and Nargis. On Sunil Dutt’s 94th birth anniversary, Sanjay posted some unseen pictures of his superstar dad and remembered him.

Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram to share a collage of several pictures of Sunil Dutt. In the first picture, we can see a young Sunil posing with an adorable baby Sanjay. In the next picture, we can see a young Sanjay sitting close to his Father Sunil. The third picture is of the father-son duo posing with each other in a suit and last but not the least, we see yet another picture of them posing stylishly. Along with the pictures, the doting son wrote, “I love and miss you so much, Dad. Happy birthday! Love you, Dad.” On Sanjay’s post, his darling daughter, Trishala commented, “Happy Birthday Dadaji.”

The legendary actor Sunil Dutt was born on June 6, 1929, and inspired many generations with his ideologies towards life. After working as a Radio Jockey in Radio Ceylon, Sunil Dutt began his acting journey with Ramesh Saigal with his debut film Railway Platform. On the personal front, Sunil Dutt was married to one of the most stunning actresses of her generation, the late Nargis Dutt. The much-in-love couple welcomed three adorable kids, Sanjay Dutt, Namrata Dutt, and Priya Dutt into their happy married life.

Priya Dutt too shared a post on Instagram with a picture of his and thanked her father for walking beside her in all these situations.

According to reports, Sanjay Dutt will be reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan for a brief and action-packed cameo appearance. The duo will reportedly be shooting together over the next 4-5 days at a studio in Mumbai and the action scene will form an integral part of the film.

