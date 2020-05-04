Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sanjay Dutt shares throwback photo with Rishi Kapoor, son Ranbir, says, 'Can't believe he is gone'

Bollywood is still not over with the demise of veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor. He took his last breath on April 30 after battling leukemia for two years. People have been pouring in wishes for the stars and sailing in the same boat is actor Sanjay Dutt who penned an emotional post in the fond memory of his "elder brother", Rishi Kapoor, who died last week. Taking to Instagram and sharing a throwback photo with the late star and his son Ranbir Kapoor, he says that says it will take time for the fact to sink in that Rishi Kapoor is no more.

"One thing that Chintu Sir taught me was to always do things with a smile on our face! It's going to take some time to sink in that Chintu Sir is not with us anymore. He has always been an elder brother to me. Can't believe he is gone,"Sanjay shared.

Along with it, he posted a photograph in which Sanjay is seen sharing smiles with the late actor and his son, actor Ranbir Kapoor.

When the news of his death came, Sanjay shared his feelings in a long post which he captioned, "I will miss you Chintu sir."

Sanjay Dutt and Rishi Kapoor have had worked together in films like "Hathyara", "Sahibaan" and "Agneepath".

-With IANS inputs

