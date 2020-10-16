Image Source : TWITTER/DUTTSANJAY Sanjay Dutt shares his new look as he resumes shooting for Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2

Sharing pictures as he geared up for the shoot of his upcoming Kannada film KGF Chapter 2, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt returned to work on Friday. Taking to his official Instagram and Twitter handles, he posted a few pictures of himself and wrote, “Gearing up for #Adheera! #KGFChapter2.” On Twitter the post garnered 1.6K retweets and 19.5K likes as fans flooded the it love. His daughter Trishala Dutt was quick to react to the actor's Instagram post with lovestruck smileys.

In the pictures, the actor was seen sporting a black polo T-shirt paired up brown cargo pants and sunglasses.

Sanjay Dutt would be playing the antagonist Adheera in KGF Chapter 2.Starring Yash in the lead role, the film directed by Prashanth Neel was supposed to hit the theatres in October but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yash, who recently resumed the shooting of KGF 2, also commented on Sanjay Dutt's Instagram post. Calling him a 'true warrior', Yash wrote "Nothing can stop a true warrior and his spirit. Ek dum kadak sir.. can't wait to have you back on sets."

Sanjay was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in August. His wife, Maanayata Dutt had issued a statement that said, “Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead. All we seek is your prayers and blessings, and we know we will emerge as winners on the other side, as we always have.”

In the recent video posted by Sanjay Dutt's hairstylist Aalim Hakim, Dutt pointed a camera at a scar running from his left eyebrow to the side of his head. In the video he could be heard saying, "This is a recent scar in my life. But I will beat it. I will be out of this cancer soon."

