Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala responds to user who asked about her boyfriend's death

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TRISHALA DUTT Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt, who often interacts with her Instafam, responded to a user's query, asking her how her boyfriend died. Trishala has always spoken about her boyfriend's untimely death and how severely it had affected her. However, this time she was in no mood to entertain such questions and hence started off by 'apologising in advance'. The user had a question, which read "Sorry to ask this but why haven't you disclosed how your boyfriend passed away? What's his name."

In a cold response, Trishala said she wishes to educate people about basic social 101 skills. "I apologise in advance if my response comes off as cold." She added that she isn't "mad or offended" by the question and wrote that she wishes to "educate people about basic social 101 skills," she said.

In her reply, she said "I appreciate your question. I do. Let's all be honest about basic human behavior and curiosity - Its natural to want to know how someone passed away. Even if it is 'none of your business,' right?"

She schooled the Gram user and added, "The most inappropriate reaction is enquiring about the cause of death."

"I want you to ask yourself this question - What is the purpose of me doing/ asking this? Will knowing the answer allow me to help this person. Or is it just morbid curiosity? Grief 101 lesson- 'If you are not entitled to know the specifics of the passing, stop asking. Asking for those details does nothing for the conversation. It does not console the person, nor brings the person who passed away, back,'" she concluded.

Earlier in December, Trishala revealed that she 'values' her traumatic experiences the most in her life. Trishala got candid during an Ask Me Anything session with her fans and opened up about the mistakes she made during her relationship. Calling her relationship 'Toxic' she said that her guy used to 'treat her like trash.' She also asserted convincing 'the guy' to be together.